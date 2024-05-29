The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to eliminate free fuel and other non-essential benefits for government officials if he is elected President in the December polls.

During a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Ghana, the former President detailed his administration’s cost-saving strategies, which include ending free DSTV subscriptions, utility bill payments, and fuel allowances for government officials to alleviate the economic burden.

Mahama stressed that these perks place a significant strain on the state’s finances and should be abolished.

He said government officials should cover the costs of such services themselves, just like ordinary citizens do.

“We will discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, etc. as conditions of service for top government officials, directors, and the political class. We believe that people should take up paying their own electricity bills and water bills like every other Ghanaian does.

“Unless you are using a government vehicle or on government assignment, you should buy your fuel if you are using your own car. And so we are going to discontinue that” Mr. Mahama added.

