Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on Wednesday, May 29.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed this on Tuesday.

Our Head Coach Otto Addo will meet the press at the headquarters of @ghanafaofficial at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. This engagement is to highlight his plans and ambitions for the team and to announce his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and… pic.twitter.com/1Vkl2MIDLI — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 28, 2024

The announcement will be made during a press conference at the GFA headquarters.

“Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will address the media at the Ghana Football Association headquarters at 11 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024,” the FA stated.

“This event will outline his plans and ambitions for the senior national team and reveal his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic,” part of the GFA statement read.

The press conference will be streamed live on the GFA’s Facebook, YouTube, and GFA App.

The Black Stars will play Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana, currently 4th in Group I after two games, must win these matches to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.