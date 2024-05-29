The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has announced plans to transition all government institutions to a cashless system by 2028 if he wins power in the upcoming elections.

According to him, although the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has already adopted a cashless system, the implementation will extend to other government agencies and selected private institutions.

Mr Mahama intends to phase out cash payments for goods and services, promoting electronic forms of payments like mobile money

“We want to phase out cash as a form of all payments by 2028 and so for any payment that you have to do, for any service that has to do with the public sector and some to do with the private sector, by 2028, we will no longer receive cash.”

“So in the hospital and other places, you would have to use your mobile money to pay, electronic forms of payments,” he said.

Some few months ago, the NDC flagbearer promised a 24-hour economy to help fast-track the development of the country.

According to him, the 24-hour system will help accomplish his vision of revitalising the ailing economy, maximising productivity and efficiency, and ultimately creating a dynamic and vibrant economy to benefit both workers and businesses.

“The 24-hour economy will succeed because we shall provide improved security and public safety which will require massive recruitment into the security services and private security operations.

Additionally, he outlined cost-saving measures his administration would implement, including the cancellation of payment of electricity, fuel and other incentives to government officials.

The NDC flagbearer indicated that only government vehicles used for official duties would be eligible for fuel provided by the state.

“We will discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV as conditions of service for top government officials, director and the political class. We believe that people should take up paying their own electricity bills and water like every other Ghanaian does.”

