The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has emphasised the urgent need for rural development in Ghana, highlighting the crucial role that local farmers and businesses play in the nation’s progress.

During a courtesy visit from the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was in Kyebi in the Eastern Region to inspect public works on Tuesday, the Okyenhene urged the government to extend development projects to rural areas.

He stressed that, these areas often lack the necessary infrastructure and support to thrive.

The Okyenhene advocated for effective decentralization with enhanced local supervision in governance.

He believes this approach would not only improve governance but also generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in rural communities.

By focusing on rural development, the Okyenhene argued, Ghana can achieve a more balanced and inclusive economic development, ensuring that all regions benefit from the country’s progress.

“The headquarters of poverty in Ghana is rural Ghana. The country took things from the rural areas to the city for the growth of all, but none reached the rural areas. So, 80% of people who live in this country live in rural Ghana, and they are poor.”

“They are poor in many ways. They are poor in health, they are poor in education, they are poor in housing, they are poor in hope,” he stated.

Additionally, the Okyenhene emphasised the necessity for Ghanaians to take ownership of their resources and contribute to national development.

He called on citizens to be actively involved in the country’s progress, ensuring a collective effort towards sustainable growth.

