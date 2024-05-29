A former Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has suggested that the audio recording of a conversation between the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, and Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah-Dame, in the ongoing ambulance case against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson warrants further investigation.

Mr Jakpa alleged that the Attorney-General had prompted him to provide false testimony against Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance case.

In response to Mr Jakpa’s claims, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute recording as evidence to support his allegations.

The recording purportedly captures a conversation between Godfred Dame and Jakpa, wherein Dame is alleged to have coached Jakpa on the statements to make in court, targeting Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During a press conference on May 28, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah asserted that the tape demonstrated a coaching session aimed at influencing Jakpa’s court testimony.

However, NPP legal practitioner Frank Davies countered the NDC’s claims in a press conference on the same day.

He argued that the tape contained repetitions, overlaps, and voice distortions, suggesting potential manipulation by the NDC.

Amid these conflicting interpretations, Dr. Ayine emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough investigation, citing certain constitutional provisions that support such a probe.

“I would not want to comment on possible charges. Of course, I wouldn’t want in any manner to prejudice anything that will be done in the future.”

“However, it was mentioned at the press conference that there is a possible criminal breach of the sections of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act for dealing with the falsification of evidence and the fabrication of evidence, and I think it is Sections 213 and 214, and I think that the tape provides a potential basis for further investigations in order to bring a prosecution under those particular Sections.”

