Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again captivated her fans as she celebrates her 5th wedding anniversary with her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, in grand style.

The couple, who tied the knot on May 28, 2019, marked the special occasion with a heartfelt celebration.

To mark this special milestone, Regina Daniels, with whom Nwoko has welcomed two children, shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram page.

The video captured moments of their journey together, exhibiting the incredible five years of marital bliss they’ve enjoyed.

The actress expressed her deep love and appreciation for her husband, reminiscing about their cherished memories and looking forward to many more years together.

The anniversary celebration was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and netizens, who joined in to celebrate the couple’s enduring love story.

