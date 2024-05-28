Teacher trainees at the Berekum College of Education have disputed the government’s assertion that all backlog of their allowances has been settled.

Speaking to Adom News, the trainees revealed that the government still owes them allowances for about two semesters.

According to the students, the last payment they received was in February of this year, which covered arrears from the previous year.

The trainees expressed frustration over the delay in payments, highlighting the financial hardships they face as a result.

They noted that parents and guardians often assume they receive monthly allowances, which is not the case.

The students are calling on the government to address the backlog of unpaid allowances to alleviate their financial burden.

The situation has left many trainees struggling to meet their daily needs, further emphasizing the importance of timely allowance payments.

The trainees’ appeal to the government underscores the critical need for support to ensure their educational and personal well-being.