Residents of Kwaku Dwira, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, have long faced challenges with flooding during the rainy season.

To address this issue, the Member of Parliament for the Nkawkaw constituency, Joseph Frempong, took action to support the community.

He provided an excavator to desilt the choked gutters in the area, aiming to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

In an interview with Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena, Joseph Frempong said it has become important to maintain clean and clear gutters to avoid flooding, particularly in the rainy season.

He urged residents to refrain from dumping rubbish into the gutters, which exacerbates the problem.

Residents of Kwaku Dwira expressed gratitude to the MP for his support.

They recalled the devastating effects of flooding in the past, which claimed lives.

With the desilting of the gutters, they are hopeful that they will no longer experience flooding during the rainy season.