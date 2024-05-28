The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate resignation of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

According to party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Attorney General, has engaged in professional misconduct and has desecrated the esteemed office he holds.

Speaking at the NDC’s Moment of Truth series on Tuesday, Mr Nketia said the role of the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice was sacred, and that anyone who is appointed to such a position must be able to live up to expectations.

“Ladies and gentlemen, considering the scandalous nature of this recording and other forms of evidence we have shown you, we wish to make the following pressing demands as part of efforts to restore credibility to the Attorney-General’s Office and Ghana’s judicial system.

“The immediate and unconditional resignation or dismissal of Godfred Dame for bringing the high office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice into disrepute and public opprobrium. Clearly, Mr Dame is not fit to hold himself out as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice,” he said.

His comments follow the accusation by the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, that Mr Dame attempted to persuade him to indict the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in the ambulance case.

The spokesperson of the Attorney General, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, has since downplayed the claims.

In response to the matter, during the press conference, the NDC played a 16-minute audio, which is alleged to be a telephone conversation between the Attorney-General and Mr Jakpa.

In the audio, Mr Dame is allegedly heard, among other things, asking the third accused to agree to some terms.

Additionally, the party released screenshots of Whatssap messages between the Attorney-General and Mr Jakpa.