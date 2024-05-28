The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of attempting to help the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, evade justice in the ambulance case.

According to the NPP, the accusations leveled against the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, are merely attempts to prevent him from holding Dr Forson accountable.

NPP legal practitioner, Frank Davies said this at a press conference in reaction to the NDC’s version earlier today.

“We have called you here because the NDC have since last week, set in motion a malicious scheme fueled by lies, falsehoods, misrepresentations, blackmail and needless pollution of the mass media with the sole intention of obstructing the cause of justice and scandalising the criminal proceedings in the High Court all in the bid to shield Ato Forson – MP and Minority Leader in Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Finance – and his associates from taking responsibility for authorising some payments, which resulted in a whooping sum of €3.27 million lost by the State, monies that belonged to us,” he said on Monday.

The NPP official was debunking claims in an NDC press conference, where the opposition released what it claims to be an audio recording of a conversation between the Attorney General and the third accused person in the controversial ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa.

This follows claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa that the Attorney General had previously approached him to help build a case against the former Deputy Finance Minister.

Mr Jakpa said in open court that the Attorney-General had on several occasions engaged him at odd hours to incriminate the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

“If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 [Ato Forson] when I’m here to defend myself,” Mr Jakpa added during court proceedings on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The NDC party chairman, Asiedu Nketia, who addressed the press conference insisted the alleged tape validates their claim that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame is targeting the Minority Leader through unjust means.

Also speaking at the NPP press conference was organiser of the governing NPP, Henry Nana Boakye.

He dismissed allegations against the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, as “manipulated facts and distorted narratives.”

