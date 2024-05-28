DJ Azonto, through his management team, the Rolls Royce Family, has issued a formal apology to Shatta Wale for blaming him for Medikal’s woes.

In the letter, DJ Azonto said Medikal’s association with Shatta Wale had negatively influenced his behavior.

The management team expressed deep regret for the gaffe, noting that DJ Azonto has always admired Shatta Wale’s significant contributions to the music industry and the inspiration he provides to many.

They clarified that, there was no intention to disrespect Shatta Wale, instead, the remarks were meant to offer personal advice to a colleague and friend, Medikal.

Recognizing that the approach was unfortunate, misguided, and insensitive, the Rolls Royce Family extended a heartfelt apology to Shatta Wale.

They reiterated their respect and appreciation for Shatta Wale and other notable talents in the industry.

They also thanked Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale’s manager, for his wise and thoughtful response, and Medikal, for accepting DJ Azonto’s letter in good faith.

His management team also announced a new direction for his performances and public appearances, indicating that DJ Azonto would stop wearing ladies outfits and present a more respectful and appropriate image.