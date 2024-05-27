Highlife artistes, KK Fosu and Bless, known for his hit song “Chocho Mucho,”are in stable condition after a fatal accident on the Accra-Apam highway on May 25, 2024.

The accident occurred while the artistes were en route to a scheduled performance.

In a statement released by KK Fosu’s management team, D’Style Global said the musicians are responding to treatment.

“The accident resulted from a head-on collision, causing both KK Fosu and Bless to sustain injuries. They were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment,” The statement confirmed. Stating that both artistes are in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

Tragically, the accident also claimed the life of another individual who was in the vehicle with the musicians, John Claude Tamakloe.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We are coordinating with the family to provide support and assistance,” the statement read.

The management team expressed their gratitude to the emergency response teams and medical personnel for their swift and professional care.

They also acknowledged the outpouring of concern and well-wishes from fans, colleagues, and the public.

“We kindly request privacy for the artists and their families as they focus on recovery and mourning. Further updates on their condition will be provided as they become available,” the statement added.

The music community and fans have been sending their support and prayers for the speedy recovery of KK Fosu and Bless.

As they recover, their management has assured that they will keep the public informed about any significant updates regarding their health and future performances.

