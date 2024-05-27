A former Member of Parliament for the Daffiama Bussie Issa constituency, Mathias Asuma Puozaa has passed away on the morning of May 25, 2024.

According to sources close to the family, Puozaa, a native of Dafiama Tuori, died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a brief illness.

Puozaa had a distinguished political career, serving three terms as the MP for Daffiama Bussie Issa (previously Nadowli East) from January 7, 2005, to January 6, 2017.

Born on January 10, 1948, Puozaa pursued his education at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where he obtained a Master of Science degree in Community Education.

Before venturing into politics, Puozaa worked as a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra, showcasing his commitment to education.

He entered politics and was first elected to Parliament in the 2004 Ghanaian General Elections as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During his time in Parliament, Puozaa played a pivotal role as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, contributing significantly to educational policies and initiatives in Ghana.

Mathias Asuma Puozaa is survived by his wife and five children.