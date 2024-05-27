The Member of Parliament for South Dayi constituency in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has issued a stern warning to summon the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, before parliament.

This summons comes in response to questions surrounding the allocation of funds approved by parliament for the ongoing limited registration exercise.

In an interview with Adom News Correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, the legislator expressed concern that the money allocated and approved by parliament for the limited registration exercise is not being used as initially proposed by the EC.

He noted that the EC had sought approval from parliament for a budget to be used at all existing polling stations nationwide.

However, the exercise has been limited to certain district offices and hard-to-reach centers on a rotational basis, which he believes hinders the smooth running of the registration process.

Dafeamekpor criticized the EC’s approach, describing it as infringing on the rights of Ghanaians to vote and suppressing voter turnout.

He noted some challenges faced by eligible Ghanaians who must travel long distances to registration centers, often struggling to afford transportation due to economic challenges he believes is caused by the current government’s leadership.

Furthermore, Dafeamekpor argued that registration should be conducted daily, as individuals turn 18 years and become eligible to vote regularly.

He also spoke on the need for a continuous registration process from Monday to Friday to accommodate newly eligible voters.

The legislator concluded by announcing plans to summon the EC before parliament to provide answers regarding the budget allocated for the ongoing registration exercise.

He asserted that this action would be taken following the completion of the limited registration exercise and the subsequent transfer of votes.