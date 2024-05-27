Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamako, met with the District Registration Review Committee (DRRC) to address challenges faced by some new registrants from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing Limited Registration exercise.

44 registrants had their cards suspended due to some challenges raised by New Patriotic Party (NPP) agents at Dzemeni.

Following the meeting at Kpeve, all 44 registrants whose cards had been suspended by the Electoral Commission (EC) had their cards released.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Dafeamekpor expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing registration process, particularly with the challenges raised by NPP agents, which he deemed baseless after discussions with the DRRC.

He took the opportunity to urge constituents to register for their voter cards, emphasizing the importance of exercising their rights in the upcoming December 7th polls.

He urged them to vote for him as their Member of Parliament and for John Dramani Mahama, citing their dedication and commitment to transformative leadership.

He promised to continue and complete projects initiated during the NDC regime for the development of the constituency.

In interviews with Adom News, some of the challenged registrants expressed their excitement after receiving their cards and pledged their full support for Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamako in the upcoming elections.