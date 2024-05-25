Two top Ghanaian highlife musicians, K.K. Fosu and Bless of ‘Chocho Mu Cho’ fame have been involved in an accident while traveling to Apam in the Central Region.

The car carrying the two singers reportedly collided head-on with another vehicle on the Accra-Apam highway after an overtaking attempt went wrong.

Both musicians said to have sustained severe injuries are in critical condition.

They were rushed to Apam hospital for first aid and transferred to Accra for further treatment.

K.K. Fosu and Bless were traveling to Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region to perform at a wedding when the accident occurred.

