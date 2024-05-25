The matron and bursar of Somé SHS in Agbozume, Ketu South Municipality, have been arrested for allegedly stealing food supplies intended for boarding students.

Citi News sources reveal that the two have been involved in these illegal activities for several years.

Ibrahim Ayuba, the assembly member for the Logove Electoral Area, facilitated the arrest after intercepting the stolen items.

Among the stolen items were tin tomatoes, mackerel, detergents, and insecticide spray, which were found in the matron’s bag and the bursar’s car.

The suspects are currently in police custody at the Agbozume police station.

ALSO READ: