Armed robbers have allegedly raided IBM fuel station at Pakyi NO2 in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed men broke into the office of the station, disconnected the CCTV and took away the digital video recorder.

Sources say five fuel attendants and a security guard had their hands tied by the gang who made away with one million cedis.

Speaking in an interview, the Director of IBM fuel station, Kwabena Tawiah, said this is the fourth time they have been attacked by armed robbers

“We are direct opposite a police station on the roadside but, we are always under attack in the night on the blinds side of people.”

We are appealing for intensified police patrol in the area to curb security.

Some of the workers who were attacked at that night express their fears

We are uncomfortable to work due to poor security in the area.”

It’s day and night fuel station but, armed robbers attack has put our life in day, so we close early as eighty pm”