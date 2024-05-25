Celebrated rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known as Medikal, has responded to an invitation by the Gborbu Wulomo.

This is to authenticate a document circulating online that purportedly details the purchase of land belonging to the Gadangme state.

This land document emerged online amid Medikal’s social media rant over a disagreement with Fella Makafui.

The overlord of the Gadangme State invited the actress and her estranged husband to his palace regarding the land purchase.

Although Medikal did not attend the meeting with his ex-wife, he honoured the invitation after she had already visited.

The Gborbu Wulomo expects Medikal and Fella to present complete documents to verify their land purchase.

According to GhanaWeekend’s checks, neither the “Wrowro Ho” rapper nor his ex-wife brought the requested documents to the meeting.

They have been asked to return on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. with the necessary documents.

ALSO READ: