Falgbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has challenged fathers to embrace their responsibilities and be present for their families.

Giving a sermon during a Father’s Day celebration with the Men’s Ministry of the Ringway Assemblies of God Church, Mr Mahama emphasised that responsible fatherhood ensures that men do not feel the need to hide from their families.

Acknowledging that fatherhood is not an easy task, he urged them to be role models and pillars of support.

“It is not easy to be a father, it is not easy to wake up in the morning and Aunty Lordina says, ‘Where is the chop money?’ to put food on your table for your children. It’s not easy to pay the rent.

“When the landlord is coming, you won’t be the father who will go and hide and say ‘tell him, I am not around,” he said on Sunday.

The former President also expressed his hopes that fathers would be able to discharge their financial responsibilities.

“May God bless you all so that you won’t have to hide under your beds when your landlord is coming. You will be the father, who will promptly pay your children’s school fees and make sure that they go to school,” he said.

The former president also highlighted the significance of honesty and integrity in managing household utilities.

“You will be the father who will pay your utility bills and you won’t go and bring somebody to come and do illegal connections in your house for you,” he stated, urging fathers to adhere to lawful practices.

Mr Mahama called for divine support for all fathers noting that “May God grant all of us, divine replenishment to be able to do so.”