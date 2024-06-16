Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer for the election 2024, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the 2024 polls should be focused on solution-oriented ideas and policies rather than divisions based on religion or ethnicity.

Speaking at the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration at the forecourt of the State House, Dr Bawumia highlighted the importance of preserving the country’s religious harmony.

“Ghana is a blessed country. We are the most peaceful country in West Africa and probably about the fifth or so most peaceful country in Africa.”

Dr Bawumia attributed the peace in Ghana to its religious tolerance and urged that the 2024 elections focus on ideas and solutions.

He added that Christians and Muslims live together in harmony, emphasising that the elections should not be centered on religion.

“We are one people, we are one nation, and we should let this election be about the policies, ideas, and solutions that the respective candidate has for the country, and that is what we should be focusing on.”

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, urged election stakeholders to adhere to the electoral process laws.

He emphasised that all political parties should exercise restraint, avoid hate speech, shun violence, and remain vigilant during the elections.

Additionally, Chief Imam called on the Electoral Commission to take the necessary steps to ensure credible and peaceful elections by upholding principles of impartiality, transparency, fairness, and high proficiency.

“He calls on them to also conduct exhaustive consultation to ensure trust and reduce suspicion, calls on the Ghana Police Service to maintain a high standard of professionalism, fairness, and impartiality,” he noted.