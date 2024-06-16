The leader and founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has unveiled a new initiative aimed at empowering graduates to start their businesses.

This announcement came during the launch of the APC’s 2024 election campaign in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Mr Ayariga, addressing a large rally in Bawku—his ancestral hometown—emphasised that his policies are designed to enhance the well-being of Ghanaians through the creation of sustainable jobs.

The choice of Bawku for the campaign launch was strategic, with the party aiming to use political engagement to foster peace in an area that has seen its share of recurring conflict.

During his speech, the presidential candidate highlighted key policies that an APC government would implement if elected on December 7.

Central to his vision is a significant reduction in unemployment through the establishment of a graduate empowerment fund. This fund would provide graduates with the capital needed to start their enterprises.

“I aim to ensure our graduates have access to good jobs. With our graduate financing scheme, students will not need to hunt for jobs post-graduation, as they will have the resources to start their businesses,” he stated.

He also addressed economic issues, expressing his belief that the cedi’s depreciation could be halted with targeted interventions. An APC administration, he said, would prioritise industrialisation supported by agriculture to boost the local economy.

Mr Ayariga proposed a ban on forex bureaus and transactions in dollars, insisting that goods, services, and property should be priced in cedis to encourage economic stability.

“I will prohibit all forex bureaus and dollar transactions. Pricing of goods and services in dollars, as well as fees in schools and restaurants, will be banned. We must change our attitudes towards strengthening our economy,” he asserted.

Mr Ayariga and his team also paid a courtesy visit to the Overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, seeking his blessings for the task ahead. The Overlord advised him to conduct a campaign free of insults.

Following the rally in Bawku, Mr Ayariga and his entourage continued their campaign in other constituencies, including Bawku West and Binduri, also in the Upper East Region.