Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has set the music world ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated mixtape titled “The Championship.”

The project has taken social media by storm, with music enthusiasts streaming it on various platforms.

The buzz surrounding “The Championship” is fuelled by the opening track “Brag,” which quickly became a sensation across the continent.

In the song, Sarkodie asserts his seniority in the rap game, cleverly referencing fellow African music heavyweights Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

This bold declaration sparked rap battles among Ghanaian and Nigerian artists, including Lyrical Joe, Don Itchi, and Dremo among others from different African countries.

Announcing the completion of the mixtape on social media platform X, Sarkodie expressed his excitement and confidence in the songs.

One standout track features fellow Ghanaian A-list artiste Joey B, whose collaboration with Sarkodie has consistently topped music charts.

In this particular song, Joey B’s catchy chorus complements Sarkodie’s lyrical prowess, solidifying his status as a rap heavyweight akin to Jay-Z.

With the momentum gained from its initial release, “The Championship” is poised to dominate music trends for days to come.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie, acknowledging the overwhelming response, humbly credited his team’s efforts, noting that the mixtape’s success surpassed any planned publicity campaign.

Listen to some of the songs below:

MORE: