Armed robbers have allegedly raided IBM fuel station at Pakyi Number 2 in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed men broke into the office of the station, disconnected the CCTV and took away the digital video recorder.

Sources say five fuel attendants and a security guard had their hands tied by the gang who made away with one million cedis.

Speaking in an interview, the Director of IBM fuel station, Kwabena Tawiah, appealed for intensified police patrol in the area.

