The Deputy Energy Minister, Collins Adomako-Mensah has emphasised the potential of green hydrogen in transforming Africa’s renewable energy landscape and contributing to emission reduction goals.

The Afigya Kwabre North MP has also highlighted on Ghana’s strategic framework and commitment to achieving 10% modern renewable energy installed capacity by 2030.

This, he explained is coupled with ongoing projects like the 166MW installed solar capacity and the 200MW solar park by the Bui Power Authority.

“Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework is aimed for net-zero emissions by 2070. The envisaged installed power capacity under the framework is 83GigaWatts comprising 21GigaWatts of renewable energy to achieve our net-zero goal,” he said.

Mr Adomako-Mensah was speaking at a symposium themed “The Future of Green Hydrogen in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Role of Communication Technology and Higher Educational Institutions.”

It took place on Wednesday, 22nd of May, 2024 at the Florence Onny Auditorium of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Tesano-Accra.