The Deputy Energy Minister, Collins Adomako-Mensah has emphasised the potential of green hydrogen in transforming Africa’s renewable energy landscape and contributing to emission reduction goals.
The Afigya Kwabre North MP has also highlighted on Ghana’s strategic framework and commitment to achieving 10% modern renewable energy installed capacity by 2030.
This, he explained is coupled with ongoing projects like the 166MW installed solar capacity and the 200MW solar park by the Bui Power Authority.
“Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework is aimed for net-zero emissions by 2070. The envisaged installed power capacity under the framework is 83GigaWatts comprising 21GigaWatts of renewable energy to achieve our net-zero goal,” he said.
Mr Adomako-Mensah was speaking at a symposium themed “The Future of Green Hydrogen in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Role of Communication Technology and Higher Educational Institutions.”
It took place on Wednesday, 22nd of May, 2024 at the Florence Onny Auditorium of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Tesano-Accra.
The symposium highlighted the interplay of factors essential for the future of clean energy, particularly in Africa.
The Minister acknowledged the economic production challenges of green hydrogen but stressed the immense potential for regions such as Africa.
“The potential for producing green hydrogen in high-sunbelt regions, including Africa, is enormous, and the benefits are multiple.
“The emerging green hydrogen industry is expected to boost the development of renewable energy sectors like wind, solar, and hydropower,” he added.
He also acknowledged collaboration with the German government under the Ghana Go Solar project, which aims to deliver 22 MW of installed solar capacity to public buildings, reducing national grid consumption and public sector debt to power utilities.
Adomako-Mensah underscored the broader implications of green hydrogen, noting the 2027 launch of a $562 billion energy transition framework at Sharm El Sheikh.
He explained that within the framework of Ghana’s energy transition, more than 70% of road vehicles are expected to run on electricity and hydrogen as fuel by 2045.
“All road and rail mobilities to run on electricity and hydrogen by 2070. Pursuant to this kind of energy mix for Ghana, it is imperative to broaden the conversation on hydrogen as a fuel for the emerging hydrogen industry,” he noted.
He called for continued partnerships in research and development, particularly in green hydrogen production, stressing the need for higher educational institutions and research centers to contribute to these efforts.
The P-Plant Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) was commended for its pioneering work in green hydrogen technologies, including electrolysis, renewable energy integration, and hydrogen storage.