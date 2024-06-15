A brilliant female student who recorded outstanding results in the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Akosua Adjei Boateng has not been able to pursue tertiary education.

Akosua who completed Juaso Senior High Technical School scored 8As but has been home since she finished school due to the death of her parents.

Miss Boateng aspires to study Civil Engineering at the University if she can get the needed financial support.

Her sad story came to light in an interview with Adom News during the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) distinction awards on Thursday.

Akosua is therefore appealing to all well-meaning Ghanaians and relevant stakeholders to come to her aid and make her dream come true.

The headmistress of Juaso SHTS , Ishmaelia Crentsil extolled Akosua as a bright student and it breaks her heart she has still not received support.

Amoateng Michael, Wood tutor of Juaso SHTS commended Akosua for her academic exploit and prayed she gets the needed help.