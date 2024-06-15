Hudu Mogtari has made a significant donation to the Upper West Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His contribution includes a brand new pick-up truck and 25 motorbikes, enhancing the mobility and operational capacity of the party in the region.

In addition to the vehicles, Mr. Mogtari has provided GH¢30,000 for fuel and GH¢50,000 to support the branch’s fundraising ceremony.

The donation was formally presented to the NDC Upper West Regional Chairman through the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. This act of generosity underscores Mr. Mogtari’s commitment to the party and its activities in the Upper West Region.

His contributions are seen as vital for the party’s logistical support and campaign efforts.

Last year, Mr. Mogtari similarly demonstrated his support by donating a new pick-up truck with the registration number GR-1211-23 to the Wa Central Constituency.

This vehicle has been instrumental in aiding their campaign activities. His consistent support has not gone unnoticed by party members.

Many members and supporters of the NDC have praised Hudu Mogtari for his unwavering dedication and commitment to the party.

They see his actions as exemplary and inspiring, providing a model of generosity and support that benefits the party at multiple levels.

Mr. Mogtari’s contributions are viewed as not only supporting the logistical needs of the NDC but also as a morale booster for the party’s activities in the Wa Central Constituency, the Upper West Region, and beyond.

His ongoing support is a testament to his belief in the party’s mission and goals, and it encourages other members to emulate his dedication.