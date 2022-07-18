Fire ravaged property of the Juaso Senior High Technical School (SHTS) on Sunday evening.

The blaze, which started at around 6:50pm, destroyed the security post and a students’ bookstore.

Juaso SHTS after fire incident

No casualty has been recorded as students were in class or prep when the unfortunate incident happened.

The Ghana National Fire Service at the municipality intervened to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced to ascertain the cause of fire.

Authorities of the school are currently tight-lipped on the matter.