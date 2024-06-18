Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, has announced a scholarship for Akosua Adjei Boateng, a former student of Juaso Senior High Technical School in Juaso-Ashanti.

Akosua emerged as the overall best student in the Technical programme with an outstanding performance of 8As in the WASSCE.

The decision to sponsor Akosua’s tertiary education comes after she shared her financial struggles in an interview with Adom News.

Expressing his pride in Akosua’s accomplishment as a fellow native of Juaso, Dr. Nkansah expressed his disappointment upon learning of her challenges in pursuing higher education as an orphan.

His pledge to sponsor her tertiary education was made public during the WAEC Distinction Awards, where Akosua was recognized for her exceptional academic performance.

Following the announcement, Dr. Nkansah personally hosted Akosua, her immediate family, and officials from Juaso Senior High Technical School in his office.

During this meeting, they discussed Akosua’s career aspirations and mapped out the necessary steps to facilitate her educational journey.

Dr. Nkansah expressed confidence in Akosua’s potential to excel in her chosen field of study and reiterated his commitment to supporting her academic pursuits.

The Director-General added that he is committed to fostering educational opportunities and nurturing talent within Ghana’s academic landscape.