The National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives in Asutifi South Constituency, Ahafo Region, have issued a stern call to the police ahead of the 2024 general elections, urging them to uphold fairness in their duties to ensure peace prevails in the constituency.

The call comes after a recent incident during the voters’ transfer exercise where a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly fired a warning shot following a disagreement between NDC and NPP members.

The Constituency Communications Officer, Asafo Agyei Baffour, expressed concern that despite the NDC’s report of the incident, the police have not taken action by inviting the suspected individual for questioning.

Baffour emphasized that fairness from the police is crucial for maintaining peace during the upcoming elections.

He warned that any perceived bias towards the NPP in police actions could provoke resistance from the NDC, highlighting that the party also has supporters capable of causing unrest.

The Constituency Communications Officer called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that his officers act impartially and promptly address incidents of violence or misconduct.

He stressed that failure to hold accountable those who breach the law could escalate tensions and undermine electoral integrity.