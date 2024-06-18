The youth of Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano-South district of the Ashanti Region have taken a bold stance against the government’s failure to deliver on its promise to construct an AstroTurf for the community.

They have transformed their community football field into a farm.

This action follows the government’s grading of the field in anticipation of the AstroTurf project, which was intended to provide a modern sports facility for the youth of Mankranso.

Instead of waiting indefinitely for the promised development, the Concerned Youth of Mankranso decided to utilize the land by planting crops such as maize, beans, and cassava.

Speaking about their decision, members of the group expressed deep disappointment with the government’s lack of action.

They emphasized that the AstroTurf project was meant to enhance local sports infrastructure, create recreational opportunities for the youth, and foster community engagement.

Despite initial preparations on the field, there has been no progress towards completing the sports facility, leaving the community without the promised benefits.