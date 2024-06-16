Akosua Adjei Boateng, a former student of Juaso Senior High/Technical School (SHTS), is appealing for financial support to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Akosua achieved straight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and was awarded the national WAEC distinction as the Best Candidate in the Technical division.

Despite her academic excellence, Akosua faces significant financial challenges following the death of her parents while she was still in school.

Without any financial backing, she has been unable to begin her tertiary education.

In an interview with Adom News, Akosua expressed her determination to further her studies and called on the public and relevant stakeholders for assistance to fulfill her educational aspirations.

Her appeal for support is directed towards well-meaning Ghanaians who can help make her dream of studying Civil Engineering a reality.

The headmistress of Juaso SHTS, Ishmaelia Crentsil, confirmed Akosua’s exceptional academic performance and expressed her concern over Akosua’s lack of financial support.

Madam Ishmaelia emphasized the importance of supporting students like Akosua to ensure their talents are not wasted due to financial constraints.

Amoateng Michael, a Wood Technology tutor at Juaso SHTS, praised Akosua for her academic achievements and urged that she be given the necessary support to continue her education.

