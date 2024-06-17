As Muslims around the world observed Eid-ul-Adha with prayers and sacrifices, political campaigning in Ghana took center stage at the festivities in Kintampo.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo North, Joseph Kwame Kumah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), used the occasion to deliver campaign messages despite not being Muslims themselves.

During the prayer service on Sunday morning, both candidates seized the opportunity to appeal to the attendees.

Joseph Kwame Kumah, who is seeking re-election, urged the people to renew his mandate, as he remains committed to continue serving the community.

Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, the MCE and NPP parliamentary candidate, asked the people to consider electing an NPP MP for the first time in over three decades.

Sariki Fanyinama III, President of Wangara Communities in Ghana and acting President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, addressed the gathering, urging both political parties to view the elections as a routine event that occurs every four years, calling for a respectful and peaceful electoral process.