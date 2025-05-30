Gov’t declares Friday, June 6 as public holiday

Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, as a public holiday to mark the Eid ul-Adha celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister for Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

This significant Muslim celebration honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God’s command.

In remembrance of this event, Muslims perform the ritual sacrifice of animals, such as lambs. The meat from the sacrificed animals is then shared among family, friends, and the needy.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.