Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has called for peace in Kasoa before, during, and after the elections.

Her plea came during the commissioning of the newly constructed Kasoa Odikro Palace, where she urged Muslim youth to avoid any form of violence amidst the ongoing Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Hawa Koomson said she is commitment to ensuring a peaceful environment in Kasoa, particularly during the election period.

She expressed her determination to maintain peace, referencing a recent incident involving her son, Ato Koomson, who was stabbed during the limited voter registration exercise.

The suspect in that case has since been remanded.

Hawa Koomson remarked that the image of Kasoa is at stake, urging all residents to preach peace and tolerance especially in the election year.

The Odikro of Kasoa, Naa Saani Seidu, commended Hawa Koomson for her efforts in building the new palace, recognizing it as a significant contribution to the community.

The initiative is seen as a step towards fostering unity and stability in the area as elections approach.