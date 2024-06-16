Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches International, Rt. Rev. N.A. Tackie-Yarboi has cautioned young Ghanaians to respect their elders and avoid insulting public officials on social media.

While delivering a sermon entitled “The Lost Diamond of Honour” on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (Father’s Day), at the Dominion Sanctuary, the headquarters of the church in Awoshie-Accra, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi addressed the concerning trend of young people increasingly using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to insult the elderly.

During his sermon, Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi referenced Romans 12:10, which states, “Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour, preferring one another.” He expressed deep concern over a troubling trend where young people, who have yet to fully experience life or make significant contributions, are using social media platforms to hurl insults at senior citizens and esteemed members of society, often under the guise of political discourse.

Bishop Tackie-Yarboi noted that this behaviour frequently stems from differing viewpoints between the youth and public officials.

“On social media, you see young people who have not achieved anything in life insulting people who have been there before they came; please, may you never be like that. Show honour to God, and show honour to your family members and [those in authority],” Bishop Tackie-Yarboi said in his sermon.

During his Father’s Day sermon, Rt. Rev. N.A. Tackie-Yarboi lamented the fading culture of honour in Ghanaian society, where respect for elders, authority figures, and spouses was once widely practised.

“Man is very important, and the key by which you can get men is how you honour them. So do not forget; let honouring people be part of your life. Some people do not deserve honour but don’t look at them. Target those who deserve the honour. Don’t let anyone discourage you from honouring people; may God help us,” Bishop Tackie-Yarboi proclaimed.

In his teaching, the VBCI leader outlined seven keys to understanding the principle of honour. First, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi explained that “honour is the action derived from the attitude of respect, and respect only becomes honour when action is taken.”

After the sermon, Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi was honoured by the women and children of Victory Bible Church International.

Thirdly, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi said, “Honour demonstrates esteem, which is recognition of worthiness.” Honour “should be given to those who are worthy of it.”

Fourth, “honour is not honour in the kingdom of God until it is demonstrated by a gift.”

Fifth, “honour comes from recognition of who someone really is. It is impossible to truly honour anyone until you recognise who and what they are.”

The sixth point Bishop Tackie-Yarboi made was that “honour is only given when a high value is placed on the one being honoured. You cannot honour God or anyone else if you do not recognise and appreciate the value of the person being honoured.

Lastly, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi stated, “Honour given will be honour returned. When someone deserving of honour receives it, they will always return honour to the one who bestowed it upon them.”