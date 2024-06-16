National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has responded defiantly to the threat of legal action from Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Ablakwa has challenged Blay to proceed with his threat of suing him, asserting that he stands by his statements and will not retract them or issue an apology.

In a social media post on Sunday, June 16, Mr Ablakwa reiterated his stance, urging Blay to initiate legal proceedings immediately instead of waiting for an expiration of his one-week ultimatum.

The MP made it clear that he remains resolute and unapologetic regarding the allegations made against Mr Blay and his family.

The exchange follows accusations by Ablakwa implicating Blay’s family in what he termed as “state capture.”

Despite the threat of legal action, Ablakwa appears undeterred, challenging Blay to take legal action swiftly to resolve the matter in court.

“I cannot retract the truth, Mr. Freddy Blay. Since you are getting no retraction from me, please go to court now — don’t wait for one week.”

“After our Tuesday, 18th June 2024 ‘Hands Off our Hotels Demonstration’ — Ghanaians should expect more unimpeachable exposés on how the Labadi Beach Hotel lost control over its beachfront to the Blay brothers,” he posted.

Freddie Blay, former National Chairman of the governing party, has issued a stern ultimatum to North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, TV3 management, and journalist Johnnie Hughes.

Mr Blay demands the retraction of what he describes as baseless accusations made against him and his family within one week.

Blay, who also serves as the GNPC Board Chair, expressed discontent over allegations linking his family to state capture.

“If the hotel considers that somebody has taken its lands, the courts are there, they should go to court. I have seen correspondence that tried to negotiate for them to work together but it never worked – so nobody has taken anybody’s land definitely not my children, they are not involved in any state capture,” he said.

He asserted that his children lawfully acquired specific sections of beachfront property from the LA Council, emphasising that this ownership does not involve the management of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

“Impression being made by Okudzeto Ablakwa and unfortunately by some pressmen including Johnnie Hughes and TV3 management making Ghanaians know that those doing legitimate business without stepping on anybody’s shoes is an illegality, is unfortunate,”he added.

“I feel very defamed, where my sons are operating is not for Labadi Beach Hotel. It is not their property and, unfortunately, Ablakwa and Johnnie are making it look like I have stolen the land making people call me a thief. I give Okudzeto Ablakwa and the TV3 management including Johnnie Hughes one week to render an apology to me and my family or I go to court.”