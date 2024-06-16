The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) reacted to reports of thefts from unaccompanied luggage at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The article described a scene of numerous disgruntled individuals at the KIA baggage complaints office, expressing their frustration over items missing from their luggage.

The publication urged the GACL to enforce stringent access controls to prevent unauthorised entry into areas where passenger luggage is kept.

In response, the GACL management in a statement on Sunday, June 16, stated it had “taken note of the concerns raised in the publication and is taking the needed steps to immediately investigate and address it.”

“Furthermore, plans are already in motion to restrict access to non-travellers and unauthorized personnel at security zones, such as baggage hold areas.”

The statement added that any individual found guilty of theft or extortion, actions that harm passengers’ experiences and tarnish GACL’s reputation, would face severe legal consequences.

“Management wishes to assure the general public of its commitment to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure for our travellers,” the statement concluded.

Below is the full statement