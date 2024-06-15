Former Legon Cities goalkeeper, William Essu, has been confirmed dead.

Essu, aged 22, passed away at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region on Saturday June 15, 2024.

Despite undergoing numerous tests, doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illness.

He was later transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further evaluation, but the results remained inconclusive.

On Saturday afternoon, Essu appeared to be improving, but his condition worsened that evening, leading to his death.

Essu was a member of Ghana’s U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year.

During his illness, he had appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay his outstanding bonuses to cover his medical expenses.

Tragically, he passed away without receiving the funds owed him for his service to the country.

This marks the second loss of a goalkeeper for Legon Cities in less than a year, following the death of Sylvester Sackey in September 2023.