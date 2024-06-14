The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is set to end this weekend at various match venues.

FC Samartex is on the verge of being crowned champions for the first time, having secured the title with two games remaining in the season.

In the relegation battle, Karela United, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak are all fighting to retain their Premier League status.

The Nsenkyire Sports Complex will host the championship celebration for FC Samartex as they face Accra Lions.

The coronation event will feature Stonebwoy, the reigning Ghana Music Artiste of the Year, who will perform to enhance the historic celebration of Samartex’s maiden league title.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics face a crucial match against already relegated Real Tamale United.

A win alone may not secure their survival, as they depend on other matches’ outcomes.

Their goalless draw with Hearts of Oak has left them in a precarious position, needing both a victory and favourable results in other games to avoid relegation.

Dreams FC will take on Aduana Stars at the Theatre of Dreams, while Nsoatreman FC will clash with Nations FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko will play Bofoakwa Tano at the Baba Yara Stadium, and Legon Cities will face Bibiani Gold Stars at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will battle relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians are just one point above the drop zone and need a win to secure their Premier League status for another season. Having defeated Bechem 1-0 in the first round, Hearts of Oak will also rely on other results to ensure their safety.

Berekum Chelsea will host Heart of Lions at the Golden City Park, with Heart of Lions controlling their own fate.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will welcome another relegation-threatened team, Karela United, at the Akoon Park.

Despite a late surge in their home form, Karela’s poor away record, with only two wins all season, threatens their survival. Anything less than a win against Medeama, who recently lost at home to Lions, could see them relegated to the Division One League.

All final fixtures will kick off on Sunday at 15:00 GMT across the nine venues.

Full Fixtures:

FC Samartex v Accra Lions

Great Olympics v Real Tamale United

Dreams FC v Aduana Stars

Nsoatreman FC v Nations FC

Asante Kotoko v Bofoakwa Tano

Legon Cities v Bibiani Gold Stars

Bechem United v Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea v Heart of Lions

Medeama SC v Karela United