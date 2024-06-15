Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour, has urged the club’s Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, to give special bonuses to the players if they manage to avoid relegation.

The Phobians are currently 15th in the Premier League standings with 43 points after 33 games. Their final match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will be against Bechem United.

Hearts of Oak need a victory in this match to ensure they remain in the top division ahead of their decisive game which will take place at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Zakour believes the players should be incentivized with special bonuses if they win and secure their place in the league.

“I am hoping that Hearts of Oak survive relegation. It is sad the club is in this state,” Zakour told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have to leave everything to God, and I hope the club survives. The players must beat Bechem United so that we stay in the league. If the club remains in the Ghana Premier League, I think Togbe Afede XIV should reward the players with a special winning bonus,” he added.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.