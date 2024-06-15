The Minister for Roads and Highway, Francis-Asenson Bokaye on Friday concluded his working visit to the Savannah Region by inspecting ongoing works on the Binjai-Fufulso 100km road.

This road connects the western part of Savannah to the eastern part and is known for its rosewood timber and shea-butter farming.

Following this, he visited the vibrant city of Damongo with the MP and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to inspect the ongoing construction of 21km of Damongo town roads.

This project aims to address drainage challenges, improve accessibility, and boost trade. The beneficiary communities include the Canteen Area, Sabon Zongo Area, Bishop Area, Attributu Area, Budama Area, and the Central Business District.

In Mognori, the Bantama MP inspected a bridge over the Mole River, which is earmarked for dredging to prevent the perennial flooding that cuts off the North Gonja District during heavy downpours.

“The Ministry will collaborate with the Ghana Hydrological Authority to complete this task.

“I extend my gratitude to the good people of Savannah, led by their Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, for the warm reception and support during my official visit,” he added.