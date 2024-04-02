Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP) Collins Adomako-Mensah is urging members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite and trumpet the achievements of the party to enable its victory in the December 7 election.

At a unity walk, the MP reiterated the need for members to sustain various campaigns in helping the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.

The walk brought together hundred of NPP supporters in the Ashanti region as well as constituents.

It was to boost the energies of the grassroots towards maintaining the NPP’s 2024 agenda of continuity.

Despite the NPP’s optimistic that it will retain power, the rank and file have been urged not to be complacent.

Mr Adomako-Mensah who reiterated this cautionary message also urged members to bury their difference and let unity lead.

He reminded the gathering that the 2024 polls is crucial to the substance of the constituency’s development or growth, hence the need to maintain a winning mindset and momentum.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Organizer, Francis Adomako who was also present with the Youth Organizer, Ralph urged members to mobilise eligible voters to ensure their overall victory both in the presidential and parliamentary election.

