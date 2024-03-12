The Deputy Minister-Designate for Energy, Collins Adomako Mensah, said that renewable energy is the game changer to address the Ghana’s long-standing issue of electricity access in rural areas.

Speaking at his vetting on Monday, Mr Mensah, said the time has come for the nation to rely on renewable energy.

According to him, renewable energy, including solar, offers a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based electricity generation.

He indicated that it would complement the hydro energy, thus, enabling power generators and distributors to expand their reach to communities that have not been connected to the national grid.

The Minister-designate further noted that he will suggest to his minister to involve the private power producer to also come on board in the renewable energy agenda.

