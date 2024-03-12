A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in charge of the 2023 African Games, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has revealed that except for VIP tickets, free access would be granted to spectators for the event.

This, according to him, will take effect from Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The surprising move is part of efforts to boost spectator attendance and create a more inclusive atmosphere for the 2023 African Games, which involve 29 different disciplines.

“I spoke to the ticketing team, and what they are saying is that except for VIP, they are not going to sell the rest of the tickets. The rest will go for free from tomorrow [Tuesday].

“So you can just walk in and watch any of the competitions,” he told host Evans Mensah on Monday.

Mr Yeboah’s revelation comes after, the Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Abdul Majeed Bawa, revealed that certain competitions will not be ticketed but rather free to spectators.

13,000 participants with 5000 athletes are expected to participate in the 2023 African Games happening in Ghana from March 8 to March 23 2024.

ALSO READ: