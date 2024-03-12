Some concerned relatives of patients who visit the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for healthcare say laboratories that run medical tests at the facility need a facelift.

According to them, patients have to wait for long hours or sometimes relatives have to travel to the Greater Accra Region, or Koforidua for just a simple blood test.

Speaking to JoyNews, Stephen Agyei, a patient’s relative said sometimes just Malaria test becomes a headache which always leaves patients and relatives confused.

“Patients and relatives who visit the Tetteh Memorial Hospital go through a lot, even malaria test can take long hours.

“In some cases, relatives have to travel to Accra or Koforidua. Just to run a test, look at the risk involved,” he lamented.

They called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to step in and help the hospital to revamp its laboratory to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital is a public hospital located at Mampong Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

It serves over 40 communities within the region.

