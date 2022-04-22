Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has revealed that the government is undertaking some projects to see to the growth of the tourism industry.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, on Thursday, he revealed that the Cultural Centre would receive a facelift.

Explaining why the government is undertaking such a project, Mr Okraku-Mantey said “it is all because we want to reinforce the strength of the creative industry.”

According to him, the government wants to empower the creative industry to be at par with that of tourism, especially since the success of tourism influences the growth of the creatives.

He also dismissed claims that the government has failed to help the creative industry as it promised.

The Deputy Tourism Minister said initiatives such as the Year of Return and Beyond The Return were used to grow tourism and the creative industry.

Mr Okraku-Mantey explained that the growth of tourism now expands to other sectors of the creative industry, including hospitality, fashion, art, and performances.

He stated that he is proud of the introduction of festivals, like Wildaland, Afrochella, BHIM Concert and others, in December which sees the creatives perform.

Mr Okraku Mantey said, ultimately when a person travels into the country “it is the creative and cultural people who benefit. So we are saying that the creative industry must also have its share to be able to grow the foundation to supply to the tourists when they come.”

With this goal in mind, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture advised against the separation of the Tourism and the Creative arts industry.

READ ALSO: