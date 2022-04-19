Series of videos showing snippets of the life of late Dr David Heward Mills have popped up on social media days after his sudden death under unknown circumstances.

In the video on Instagram, late Dr Mills was seen beaming with smiles and was dancing at every given chance.

He appeared to be a very lively person even at work and when he stepped out to have fun with his friends in his free time.

One part of the video showed late Dr Mills dancing his heart out in what looked like a restaurant with some friends.

He appeared to be very excited during that time and almost slipped.

Another part of the video showed the 31-year-old medical doctor in his work clothes with his tag on his chest while dancing in what looked like his living room.

In yet another snippet, Dr Mills was seen dancing his heart out when he got off work as he was seen with a backpack.