The news hit on the eve of Good Friday, March 15, 2022. Reports emerged about the demise of the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.



According to the reports, Dr David Heward-Mills, who was a medical doctor, died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022, after battling a short illness.



David Heward Mills passed at 31.

Following this, many have taken to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to commiserate with the Dag-Heward Mills family.



Whilst some described the Bishop as a strong person considering he was with the congregation at a joint service at the Independence Square on Good Friday; the day of the unfortunate incident, others described the event as a sad one.

Some others expressed shock about the event.



Here are some comments on social media platforms, Facebook, and Twitter since the news broke about David’s passing:

Dag Heward Mills US based Son who is a medical doctor dies.

So sad…RIP pic.twitter.com/Jot1sQYnH9 — Ama Kodesh (@ama_kodesh) April 16, 2022

First son of Bishop Dag Heward Mills reported dead.



31-year-old David Heward-Mills, son of Light House Church founder, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has passed on. 😭



The doctor working and living in the US is said to have died after a short illness. 💔



May his soul RIP. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/3C7dzxLF6f — 𝐀𝐉 𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀.𝐂𝐎𝐌, 𝐊𝐍𝐔𝐒𝐓💚🇬🇭 (@ajfilla_) April 16, 2022

Dag Heward Mills has been tested so many times but he still remains deeply rooted in his Ministry . What a man of God.❤️👏 — 𝙅𝘼𝙔 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂❤️‍🔥🤴🏻𓃵 (@_Jay_Sterling_) April 16, 2022

Hmmmm this is sad, condolences to the family of Bishop Dag Heward Mills for the lost of their first son Dr David Heward Mills…. pic.twitter.com/pBGno5tZGt — IAM_FEST (@AmbassadorFesty) April 16, 2022

Deepest condolences to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family. May God guide them, watch over them and give them the strength to go through this trying period. Rest in Peace David 🙏🏾 — AccraEvents.GH 🇬🇭 (@accraeventsgh) April 16, 2022

Some photos of Dr. David Heward-Mills who passed away yesterday. David is the son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills pic.twitter.com/gmFBgwWTLq — MyInfoGh (@Myinfogh_) April 16, 2022

Captain – Heartbreaking picture of Dag Heward – Mills. Man is down! May God gives him strength 😢😢 Accept our heartfelt condolences. 😥 pic.twitter.com/tBfN8RU1zM — Adjei Boakye (@AdjeiBoakye11) April 16, 2022

Dr David Heward-Mills has passed on to eternity. He was the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills founder of Lighthouse Chapel International. Rest In Peace . #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/6zYRTxAtdN — Efua Sutherland’s Daughter (@RebeccaAAk) April 16, 2022

We were so excited to stopover in Gambaga, North-East Ghana during the last Healing Jesus Campaign!



While we were there, those of us who are old students of Achimota School took the opportunity to sing our school song which features the lyrics ‘From Gambaga to Accra’. #HJC pic.twitter.com/FbYE7Hz77H — Dag Heward-Mills (@EvangelistDag) April 13, 2022

Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills passed away in the USA yesterday April 15,2022.



The 31 year old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.



RIP pic.twitter.com/vMj3SjNYG8 — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) April 16, 2022

Sad news hits Dag Heward Mills https://t.co/ORe1Swglo8 — Adomonline (@Adomonline) April 16, 2022