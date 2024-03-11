Ghana’s team captain, Abeku Jackson has made history at the African Games 2023 by securing the country’s first-ever medal in Swimming.

Jackson clinched a silver medal in the Men’s 50m Butterfly event, finishing with a time of 24.23 seconds.

He was narrowly outpaced by Egypt’s Ali Khalafalla, who claimed gold with a time of 23.93 seconds.

This achievement makes the 23-year-old the first Ghanaian swimmer to win a medal at the African Games, ending a long-standing drought in the sport for the nation.

In the same event, Jackson’s teammate, Stacey Harry, delivered a strong performance but finished fifth with a time of 24.56 seconds.

Elsewhere, the Ghanaian team placed fifth in the 4x100m Medley Relay Mixed, recording a time of 4:03.39.

In the day’s earlier events, Titus Ankrah Hector narrowly missed the final of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke despite leading in Heat 1 with a time of 1:18.69.

Asampong Theodore, Christian Nii Nortey Duah, Snowden Ivan, Nubia Adjei, and Mensah Joselle faced unsuccessful attempts in their respective events.

As Day 3 of the competition approaches, Team Ghana is buoyed by the breakthrough and looks forward to building on this momentum, hopeful for more successes in the days to come.

